Historical Sexual Assault Charges Laid As Police Believe There Are More Victims To Come Forward

An elderly Toronto man has been charged in connection to alleged sexual assaults from the late 70’s, while police worry there may be more victims.

The OPP say an investigation began after receiving reports of historical sexual assaults at Clearview Township home.

Further investigation lead to the arrest of a 68-year-old man. Investigators claim he worked as a music teacher in Clearview from 1976 to 2006, and believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at (705)429-3575.