Hit And Run Driver Sought

Barrie Police need help putting the cuffs on the driver who they say fled the scene of a crash. Happened the morning of October 3rd, Barrie Police say a vehicle struck a parked car on Shadowood Road, and multiple witnesses watched as the driver got out of the car, took a look at the damage, then sped off.

Suspect Description:

Male, white

Approximately 6′, thin build

Brown, brush cut hair

Wearing a green shirt and jeans

Suspect Vehicle:

White Chrysler 200

Red & yellow items hanging from rear view mirror

Police ask anyone who may have information to please contact Constable Smith of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2718 or email at rsmith@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.