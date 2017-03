OPP in Huntsville are looking for a 2013 or 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee – likely with front end damage – after a hit n run early Saturday morning. Police say a 33 year old man suffered serious injuries when struck just after 1 a.m. on Highway 60, east of Allison’s Point Road. Anyone with information that may help police in this matcall Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).