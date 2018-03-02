Hockey Helps The Homeless 2018

The annual Hockey Helps the Homeless Tournament is coming Friday, March 2nd to the Holly Rec Center.

Local players raise funds then lace up their skates and play alongside former NHL stars.

To date, over $200,000 has been raised to help end homelessness.

With your help, we can keep that number growing.

Sponsor a team or a player! Proceeds stay in our community and go to The David Busby Centre and Redwood Park Communities.

For more info or to make a donation click here.

Hockey Helps the Homeless: presented by Freedom 55 Financial, and proudly supported by Barrie’s Best Mix 1075 KOOL FM