Hockey Night In Simcoe County Tickets On Sale Now!

    The TENTH annual Hockey Night in Simcoe County will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the Barrie Molson Centre.

    Each and every year, Simcoe County residents and businesses astound and amaze us with their outpouring of support for this event.

    Rock 95 listeners can buy discounted tickets now with our special promo code “KOOLFM”. Click here to purchase online.

    You can also call also call 1-888-655-9090, state the promo code to the call center agent and receive the discount.

