Hold Off On Giving Juice To Your Baby

Pediatricians in the U.S. are not sure now about giving infants juice before they’re a year old. They used to advise parents to wait until their kids were six months of age, but now think waiting a year would be better. Even then, they recommend starting with just four ounces per day until they’re three years old, six ounces for those aged 4 to 6, and just eight ounces a day for those ages 7 to 18. The American Association of Pediatrics points to the 114 calories, 24 grams of sugar and no dietary fibre in fruit juices. Click here for more on this story.

image via Eric Boyd, Los Angeles Times