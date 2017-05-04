Listen Live

Holding a puppy makes you seem sexier to others!

Disclaimer! Don't go out and buy a dog because you think it will get you more action!

By Kool Mornings

Researchers recently had people judge how attractive strangers were by looking at pictures of them with different pets.  And having a dog makes you seem much sexier than having a cat.

The sexiest pet to have if you’re a man is a puppy.

According to the survey, people thought guys were 24% sexier when they were holding a puppy, 14% more trustworthy, 7% smarter and 14% more attractive overall.  Cats only made guys 5% sexier.  Kittens had even less of an effect, at 4%.

But overall, guys were seen as slightly more attractive with dogs than cats.
If you’re a woman, the sexiest pet to have is a medium-sized dog.

They made women seem 7% sexier, 7% more trustworthy, 6% smarter and 7% more attractive overall.

Posing with a cat actually made women slightly less sexy, and kittens basically had no effect.

Puppies gave women a 3% boost in sexiness, small dogs, 4% and large dogs, 3%.

