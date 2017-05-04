Holding a puppy makes you seem sexier to others!
Disclaimer! Don't go out and buy a dog because you think it will get you more action!
Researchers recently had people judge how attractive strangers were by looking at pictures of them with different pets. And having a dog makes you seem much sexier than having a cat.
The sexiest pet to have if you’re a man is a puppy.
According to the survey, people thought guys were 24% sexier when they were holding a puppy, 14% more trustworthy, 7% smarter and 14% more attractive overall. Cats only made guys 5% sexier. Kittens had even less of an effect, at 4%.
But overall, guys were seen as slightly more attractive with dogs than cats.
If you’re a woman, the sexiest pet to have is a medium-sized dog.
They made women seem 7% sexier, 7% more trustworthy, 6% smarter and 7% more attractive overall.
Posing with a cat actually made women slightly less sexy, and kittens basically had no effect.
Puppies gave women a 3% boost in sexiness, small dogs, 4% and large dogs, 3%.