Holding Truckers To Task
Majority of drivers were operating their trucks in a safe manner
More than 4200 commercial vehicles were stopped last week during the OPP’s Operation Safe Trucking initiative.
120 were taken out of service.
More than 24-hundred charges were laid. Most of them for improper documentation (794).
Other charges were related to defective equipment (214), speeding (576), following too closely (75) and distracted driving (114).
An additional 269 charges were laid for other moving violations.
