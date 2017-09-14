A 61-year-old grandmother woke to a very unsettling scene on Sunday morning. She went to open her curtains and to her dismay- her entire neighbourhood was covered with cows!

Instead of a sleepy street with people wandering on their way to church, Janis Wilson saw 40 cows walking across her neighbours’ gardens, bumping into cars and pooing on people’s driveways in Bollington. Janis was concerned because she is aware of the dangers of cows. According to stats in the UK, cows killed 74 people in the UK within the last 15 years…

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: ‘Police were called at 9.20am on Sunday, 10 September to reports of a large number of cows along a road in Bollington, Macclesfield.

Officers attended where they helped to ensure all the cows were herded back into the field.’ Police confirmed that no one was injured.