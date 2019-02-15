Home Depot Bomb Threat- IS Not What You Think!

In Wichita, police were called to a local Home Depot after a customer expressed concern that there may be a bomb in the store.

The caller told police over the phone “He said, uh, somebody told me there’s a bomb in here and you need to leave the building. He said it three times.”

After some investigating, police determined “bomb threat” came from a man in a bathroom stall warning others about the severity of his need to use the restroom.

“You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin’ to blow it up.”

