Listen Live

Home Invasion and Shooting In Barrie

A man was rushed to hospital after the Barrie Police Service says it is investigating […]

By News

A man was rushed to hospital after the Barrie Police Service says it is investigating a home invasion and shooting on Gunn Street. Area schools Oakley Park Public and Barrie North Collegiate were put into a Hold and Secure state before 11:00 this morning, as a precaution, while police officers searched the surrounding area for two suspects. A 60-year-old man is in hospital, said to be in stable condition.

Related posts

First Day On The Job Also The Last Day On the Job

Second Suspect Sought After Alliston Break In

Two Break and Enters Keeping South Simcoe Police Busy

Bradford Mulling over Simcoe County Membership

Witnesses Needed After Man Jumped Outside Bradford Bar

Province To Help Fund Port McNicoll Water Distribution Improvements

Mayor, MP Dedicate Statue In Arras, France

Thirsty Brockton man Ends Up In The Drink

Canadians Honor Vimy’s 100th Anniversary at Home and Abroad