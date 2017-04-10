Home Invasion and Shooting In Barrie
A man was rushed to hospital after the Barrie Police Service says it is investigating a home invasion and shooting on Gunn Street. Area schools Oakley Park Public and Barrie North Collegiate were put into a Hold and Secure state before 11:00 this morning, as a precaution, while police officers searched the surrounding area for two suspects. A 60-year-old man is in hospital, said to be in stable condition.