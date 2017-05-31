Listen Live

Home Invasion Suspects Caught On Surveillance Video

May have kicked in wrong door

Barrie Police have released security photos of two men suspected in a home invasion early Saturday morning at a Dunlop Street West apartment. The pair, dressed in black, kicked in a door from the fire escape, awakening a man and woman sleeping inside. Police say it appears the suspects kicked in the wrong door as they looked for a man who owed them money. Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation should contact DC M Deason of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2514, email mdeason@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

