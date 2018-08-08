Listen Live

Home prices up, sales down: BDRA

Barrie and District Association of Realtors Inc release numbers of June and July home prices and sales

By News

If you’re looking to buy a home in Simcoe County or Barrie get ready to pay more.

The numbers are in from the Barrie and District Association of Realtors Incorporated

 

SIMCOE COUNTY

Residential Home Prices

  • $503,837 June
  • $514,295 July

Overall Sales

  • 461 June
  • 391 July

 

BARRIE

Residential Home Prices

  • $479,579 June
  • $482,450 July

Overall Sales

  • 252 June
  • 186 July

SIMCOE COUNTY (Not including Barrie)

Residential Home Prices

  • $533,086 June
  • $543,189 July

Overall Sales

  • 209 June
  • 205 July

Other Statistics

  • Through July 391 residential property sales in Simcoe County (Up 29% from July 2017)
  • Average July price of residential properties in the county is $514,295 (Up 5.3% from July 2017)
  • Average home prices 2.1% higher than the average price of June
  • 186 sales for the month of July 2018 for Barrie (16.3% more than July 2017)
  • Average price of homes in Barrie during the July time period is $482,450

Related posts

Must Try: Canada’s First Caesar Bar in Collingwood is a Hit

If you make a mistake admit it don’t hang up on 9-1-1 call

Police searching for suspects in Vaughan phone theft

Orillia doctors recognized by CPS

Collingwood getting money from FCM

Air Quality concerns with forest fires burning in Northern Ontario

Drowning on Muskoka River

The Rap Sheet

Cops Claim a Man Pulled a Gun That Wasn’t Real To End a Fight That Wasn’t His