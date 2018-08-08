Home prices up, sales down: BDRA

If you’re looking to buy a home in Simcoe County or Barrie get ready to pay more.

The numbers are in from the Barrie and District Association of Realtors Incorporated

SIMCOE COUNTY

Residential Home Prices

$503,837 June

$514,295 July

Overall Sales

461 June

391 July

BARRIE

Residential Home Prices

$479,579 June

$482,450 July

Overall Sales

252 June

186 July

SIMCOE COUNTY (Not including Barrie)

Residential Home Prices

$533,086 June

$543,189 July

Overall Sales

209 June

205 July

Other Statistics