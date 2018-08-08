Home prices up, sales down: BDRA
Barrie and District Association of Realtors Inc release numbers of June and July home prices and sales
If you’re looking to buy a home in Simcoe County or Barrie get ready to pay more.
The numbers are in from the Barrie and District Association of Realtors Incorporated
SIMCOE COUNTY
Residential Home Prices
- $503,837 June
- $514,295 July
Overall Sales
- 461 June
- 391 July
BARRIE
Residential Home Prices
- $479,579 June
- $482,450 July
Overall Sales
- 252 June
- 186 July
SIMCOE COUNTY (Not including Barrie)
Residential Home Prices
- $533,086 June
- $543,189 July
Overall Sales
- 209 June
- 205 July
Other Statistics
- Through July 391 residential property sales in Simcoe County (Up 29% from July 2017)
- Average July price of residential properties in the county is $514,295 (Up 5.3% from July 2017)
- Average home prices 2.1% higher than the average price of June
- 186 sales for the month of July 2018 for Barrie (16.3% more than July 2017)
- Average price of homes in Barrie during the July time period is $482,450