Homer Simpson Getting ‘Inducted’ In To Baseball Hall Of Fame

It’s been 25 years since the ‘Homer At Bat‘ episode of The Simpsons first aired in 1992, and in honour of the special occasion, the Baseball Hall of Fame is going to pay tribute to the iconic series. Homer Simpson himself will be inducted in to the HOF during the ceremony, joining his “co-stars” from that episode Ken Griffey Jr., Ozzie Smith and Wade Boggs.

According to a release from Cooperstown:

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will pay tribute to THE SIMPSONS’ place in American culture by honoring “Homer at the Bat” on Saturday, May 27. Boggs and Smith, who were portrayed in the unforgettable episode that featured Homer Simpson winning the championship softball game for the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant with a walk-off hit-by-pitch

There will also be a Simpsons themed exhibit at Cooperstown, and the show will be honoured prior to the Hall of Fame Classic legends game taking place that afternoon.

Somewhere, Pete Rose is really pissed about this.

