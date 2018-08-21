Hometown Hockey Stickhandling To Collingwood, Parry Sound, Aurora

Rogers Hometown Hockey hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be skating into three local communities during the upcoming NHL season – Parry Sound (Oct 13/14), Aurora Dec 8/9) and Collingwood (Dec 29/30).

This will be the fifth season for the free family-friendly hockey celebration which features two days of live entertainment, NHL alumni, local celebrities and hockey-themed activities for all ages.

Here’s the full Hometown Hockey schedule

October 2018

• Oct. 5-7 – Kitchener, ON

• Broadcast Matchup: Toronto @ Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Oct. 13-14 – Parry Sound, ON

• Broadcast Matchup: Carolina @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)

• Oct. 20-21 – London, ON

• 100th Episode Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)

• Oct. 27-28 – Burlington, ON

• Broadcast Matchup: Ottawa @ Vegas, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)

November 2018

• Nov. 3-4 – Nepean, ON

• Broadcast Matchup: Tampa Bay @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Nov. 10-11 – Glace Bay, NS

• Broadcast Matchup: New Jersey @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Nov. 17-18 – Mount Pearl, NL

• Broadcast Matchup: Vegas @ Edmonton, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Nov. 24-25 – Dieppe, NB

• Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ Arizona, 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

December 2018

• Dec. 1-2 – Boisbriand, QC

• Broadcast Matchup: San Jose @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Dec. 8-9 – Aurora, ON

• Broadcast Matchup Doubleheader

• Montreal @ Chicago, 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Calgary @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Dec. 15-16 – Chatham-Kent, ON

• Broadcast Matchup: Tampa @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Dec. 22-23 – Mississauga, ON

• Holiday Broadcast Matchup: Detroit @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Dec. 29-30 – Collingwood, ON

• Broadcast Matchup: Vegas @ Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

January 2019

• Jan. 5-6 – Strathcona County, AB

• Broadcast Matchup: Edmonton @ Anaheim, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Jan. 12-13 – Langley, BC

• Broadcast Matchup: Florida @ Vancouver, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Jan.19-20 – West Kelowna, BC

• Broadcast Matchup: Arizona @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

February 2019

• Feb. 2-3 – Leduc, AB

• Broadcast Matchup: Edmonton @ Montreal, 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Feb. 9-10 – Whistler, BC

• Broadcast Matchup: Toronto @ N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Feb. 16-17 – CFB Esquimalt, BC

• Support Our Troops Broadcast Matchup: Montreal @ Florida, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Feb. 23-24 – Okotoks, AB

• Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

March 2019

• March 2-3 – Winkler, MB

• Broadcast Matchup: Winnipeg @ Columbus, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• March 9-10 – Steinbach, MB

• Broadcast Matchup: Winnipeg @ Washington, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• March 16-17 – Lethbridge, AB

• Broadcast Matchup: Vancouver @ Dallas, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• March 23-24 – Enoch Cree Nation, AB

• Broadcast Matchup: Montreal @ Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• March 30-31 – Saskatoon, SK

• Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)