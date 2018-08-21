Hometown Hockey Stickhandling To Collingwood, Parry Sound, Aurora
Canada's touring hockey festival ready to roll
Rogers Hometown Hockey hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be skating into three local communities during the upcoming NHL season – Parry Sound (Oct 13/14), Aurora Dec 8/9) and Collingwood (Dec 29/30).
This will be the fifth season for the free family-friendly hockey celebration which features two days of live entertainment, NHL alumni, local celebrities and hockey-themed activities for all ages.
“With our 100th episode on the horizon (Oct 21/21 in London), it’s the perfect time to reflect on the incredible moments we’ve shared together on the Rogers Hometown Hockey journey,” said MacLean. “From St. John’s to Victoria to Whitehorse, Tara and I have had the privilege of honouring the tradition of hockey in Canada for the past four seasons – and we can’t wait to unearth all the surprises that this season will have in store.”
“In a hockey culture as rich as Canada, we still have so many stories to share this season,” said Slone. “As we hit the road for a season complete with special milestones and visits to new communities like CFB Esquimalt and Enoch Cree Nation, we look forward to uniting all Canadian communities through the sport they love – hockey.”
Here’s the full Hometown Hockey schedule
October 2018
• Oct. 5-7 – Kitchener, ON
• Broadcast Matchup: Toronto @ Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Oct. 13-14 – Parry Sound, ON
• Broadcast Matchup: Carolina @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)
• Oct. 20-21 – London, ON
• 100th Episode Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)
• Oct. 27-28 – Burlington, ON
• Broadcast Matchup: Ottawa @ Vegas, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)
November 2018
• Nov. 3-4 – Nepean, ON
• Broadcast Matchup: Tampa Bay @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Nov. 10-11 – Glace Bay, NS
• Broadcast Matchup: New Jersey @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Nov. 17-18 – Mount Pearl, NL
• Broadcast Matchup: Vegas @ Edmonton, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Nov. 24-25 – Dieppe, NB
• Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ Arizona, 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)
December 2018
• Dec. 1-2 – Boisbriand, QC
• Broadcast Matchup: San Jose @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Dec. 8-9 – Aurora, ON
• Broadcast Matchup Doubleheader
• Montreal @ Chicago, 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Calgary @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Dec. 15-16 – Chatham-Kent, ON
• Broadcast Matchup: Tampa @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Dec. 22-23 – Mississauga, ON
• Holiday Broadcast Matchup: Detroit @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Dec. 29-30 – Collingwood, ON
• Broadcast Matchup: Vegas @ Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
January 2019
• Jan. 5-6 – Strathcona County, AB
• Broadcast Matchup: Edmonton @ Anaheim, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Jan. 12-13 – Langley, BC
• Broadcast Matchup: Florida @ Vancouver, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Jan.19-20 – West Kelowna, BC
• Broadcast Matchup: Arizona @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
February 2019
• Feb. 2-3 – Leduc, AB
• Broadcast Matchup: Edmonton @ Montreal, 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Feb. 9-10 – Whistler, BC
• Broadcast Matchup: Toronto @ N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Feb. 16-17 – CFB Esquimalt, BC
• Support Our Troops Broadcast Matchup: Montreal @ Florida, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• Feb. 23-24 – Okotoks, AB
• Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
March 2019
• March 2-3 – Winkler, MB
• Broadcast Matchup: Winnipeg @ Columbus, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• March 9-10 – Steinbach, MB
• Broadcast Matchup: Winnipeg @ Washington, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• March 16-17 – Lethbridge, AB
• Broadcast Matchup: Vancouver @ Dallas, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• March 23-24 – Enoch Cree Nation, AB
• Broadcast Matchup: Montreal @ Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)
• March 30-31 – Saskatoon, SK
• Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)