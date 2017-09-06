Hometown Hockey To Stop In Haliburton, Orillia This Fall

Hockey Night In Canada host Ron MacLean and the Rogers Hometown Hockey crew will be making two stops locally early in the coming NHL season. Haliburton Highlands gets a visit the weekend of October 15. There’s also a stop in Orillia the weekend of November 5. The two-day festival will include many family friendly activities such as live entertainment, giveaways and NHL alumni visits, etc. and will feature a live pre-game and NHL game broadcast of the Montreal Canadiens at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, November 5. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Orillia,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “This will be a true community event and will provide a wonderful opportunity to showcase Orillia’s rich sporting past, present and future through a national broadcast. The festival itself will provide another fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy a weekend filled with free activities. What a great way to celebrate our 150th.”

Rogers Hometown Hockey is a season-long touring hockey festival visiting a different Canadian town each weekend for 24 weeks, between October 2017 and April 2018 Rogers.