Hooters or Hoots? New Restaurant option coming soon!

Are you a guy who loves the wings at Hooters but is not so keen on objectifying women? Right, because everyone knows- that’s why we go to Hooters, for the wings.

Hooters, the ‘breastaurant’ we all love to hate is solving your dilemma once and for all by opening Hoots, a new chain where no one is objectified, and wings can be consumed without the side of guilt.

Hoots will feature both male and female servers, and neither gender will be forced to wear revealing clothing. This means no more iconic Hooters uniforms…The chain will feature a refined version of the much-loved menu, and will only feature popular Hooters favourites.

The first Hoots will open just outside of Chicago in the US, mid-February, and will feature bar service rather than the over the top table service we’ve come to expect from Hooters.