Horny Rhino needs help to find mate!

Desperate Male White Rhino Joins Tinder in Effort to Mate

Like many guys using the Tinder dating app, Sudan loves the outdoors and travels widely. The catch: he’s the world’s last male white northern rhino and desperately needs to mate.

His Tinder profile reads…

“I don’t mean to be too forward, but the fate of my species literally depends on me.” “I perform well under pressure. I like to eat grass and chill in the mud. No problems. 6 ft tall and 5,000 pounds if it matters.”

Conservationists are hoping that Sudan’s Tinder profile will help them raise enough money for $9-million fertility treatment as all attempts at getting him to mate naturally have failed.

Support the worlds most eligible Bachelor!

