Horny Tortoise travels six miles to the local zoo in search of sex…
Slow Poke!
His name is Freddie and his owners were shocked to learn that this turtle with a purpose managed to travel 6 miles in just one day for a little hanky panky…
Freddie was found 24 hours later by the back of the Jersey Zoo which recently welcomed a 15-year-old female Tortoise called Astrid…
All the effort with no outcome… Freddie was placed into a sanctuary before he could meet Astrid…
His owners said that they were surprised to learn that Freddie went finding as they said he usually very slow unless he sees dandelions…