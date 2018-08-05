Hospice Huronia getting closer to new residential hospice in Penetanguishene

One step closer to a new five-bed residential hospice in Penetanguishene. Trees have been cleared on a 3.1-acre lot at 948 Fuller Avenue for the project. Over $1.4 million has been raised since the organization launched its capital campaign last October, and close to another $1 million is needed for Hospice Huronia to reach its fundraising goal. The goal includes a portion of building costs and operational costs, as officials want to be able to have enough funds in the bank to sustain the facility through its first year.