Hospice Simcoe Marking Thirty Years

Hospice Simcoe is marking a banner year: staff and well-wishers gathered at the Penetanguishene Road facility on Thursday to mark thirty years.

What is a birthday without cake? Hospice Simcoe pulled out all the stops for the party, with live music and food for guests, as those present looked back to 1988. A small group of volunteers gathered around a kitchen table to discuss the need for palliative care in the County. The first office opened on Owen St. before a 2005 push to raise $6 million. That resulted in the construction of a residence. A May 2009 groundbreaking, with residents arriving by that December.

You can give Hospice Simcoe a birthday present too. It is asking that you make a donation in the amount of $30. Donations can be made by phone 705-722-5995, online, by mail, stop in at 336 Penetanguishene Rd, Barrie.

Photos courtesy: Hospice Simcoe