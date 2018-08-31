Hospice Simcoe Marking Thirty Years
Palliative Care Facility Asking for Donations for Its Birthday
Hospice Simcoe is marking a banner year: staff and well-wishers gathered at the Penetanguishene Road facility on Thursday to mark thirty years.
What is a birthday without cake? Hospice Simcoe pulled out all the stops for the party, with live music and food for guests, as those present looked back to 1988. A small group of volunteers gathered around a kitchen table to discuss the need for palliative care in the County. The first office opened on Owen St. before a 2005 push to raise $6 million. That resulted in the construction of a residence. A May 2009 groundbreaking, with residents arriving by that December.
“We are incredibly grateful to be celebrating 30 years in Simcoe County and proud of the hard work, growth and many milestones reached by our staff and volunteers. We look forward to serving our community with compassionate care and expanded programs and services.” – Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director, Hospice Simcoe
You can give Hospice Simcoe a birthday present too. It is asking that you make a donation in the amount of $30. Donations can be made by phone 705-722-5995, online, by mail, stop in at 336 Penetanguishene Rd, Barrie.
Photos courtesy: Hospice Simcoe