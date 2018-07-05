Hospital Board recognizes Excellence

Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital presented its 10th annual Board Awards of Excellence recently, honouring 5 employees and 7 others.

Among those to receive the prestigious, peer-nominated awards (pictured)

Board Vice-Chair Al Scott (far left) and President/CEO Pat Campbell (far right) made the presentations to (from left to right) Dr. Kevin Young, Geriatrician; Adult Diabetes Education Centre (ADEC)

Team members: Sarah Bouchard, Registered Dietitian, Linda Stringer, Registered Dietitian and Ryan Miller, Program Manager, Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services.

In addition to the 5 recipients, the Board also recognized 7 other honourable mentions including Cheryl Harrison, Vice President, Regional Patient Programs, Dr. Alan Hudak, Paediatrician, Julie Kozar, Patient Navigator, Sylvia Naughton, Float Team Manager, Lisa Odlozinski, Speech Lanaguage Pathologist, Tamara Smith, Registered Nurse in the ICU, and the Sexual Assualt and Domestic Violence team.