Host cuts his finger on live TV and keeps going

Give this host an award for professionalism.

Presenter Donal Skehan was live on the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen over the weekend with his co-host Nadiya Hussain and celebrity guest Julian Clary. He was preparing food when he cut into his finger on live TV.

Despite the accident, Skehan kept the program on the rails until the end of the show.

Saturday Kitchen: When live TV goes wronghttps://t.co/5rEWrUFbug pic.twitter.com/itIAl6W1OV — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 15, 2017

Donal sent out a tweet later that day reassuring anyone who had seen the incident.

Huge thanks for all the lovely tweets on the finger! Thankfully not too deep but ooh that smarts! Love to the @SaturdayKitchen family! 😂☝🏼 — Donal Skehan (@DonalSkehan) July 15, 2017

A lesser man wouldn’t have been able to continue, let alone send a tweet shortly after!

CC image courtesy of yosifov1 via Flickr