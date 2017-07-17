Listen Live

Host cuts his finger on live TV and keeps going

Don't worry, the video isn't gruesome

Give this host an award for professionalism.

Presenter Donal Skehan was live on the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen over the weekend with his co-host Nadiya Hussain and celebrity guest Julian Clary. He was preparing food when he cut into his finger on live TV.

Despite the accident, Skehan kept the program on the rails until the end of the show.

Donal sent out a tweet later that day reassuring anyone who had seen the incident.

A lesser man wouldn’t have been able to continue, let alone send a tweet shortly after!

