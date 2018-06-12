Hot Off The Press!

Just two months ago, on April 11th, Jean Vanier Catholic High School’s yearbook committee finalized their 2017/18 yearbook. Meeting in the English room for snacks and finishing touches; Ms Foster submitted the completed book for printing the very next day.

This year’s yearbook details events throughout the entire year; including the many colourful spirit days, school teams, fundraisers, school plays, and all of the “snow day shenanigans.”

The yearbook committee met every Wednesday at the school, and its members could often be spotted taking pictures at school events.

The yearbook committee would like to thank all of the inspiring staff and students who contributed this year; especially the teacher in charge, Ms Foster. We hope that the book, which is to be released in this month, will provide many happy memories for years to come.