Hot Summer Nights Begin Tonight In Barrie

A chance for kids and families to learn more about fire safety

By News

Barrie Firefighters begin another series of Hot Summer Nights tonight. It’s a fun evening of fire-related activities for kids and families, but also has a serious side says Fire and Life Safety Officer Samantha Hoffmann…

Among the activities is an obstacle course…

Tonight’s event starts at 6 and goes until 8 at Batteaux Park (Batteaux and Ardagh). Admission is free.

Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the summer:

  • July 27 – Sunnidale Park (227 Sunnidale Road)
  • August 3 – Pringle Park (25 Pringle Drive)
  • August 10 – Hickling Park (211 Johnson Street)
  • August 17 – Shear Park (Innisfil Street & Baldwin Lane)

