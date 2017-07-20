Hot Summer Nights Begin Tonight In Barrie

Barrie Firefighters begin another series of Hot Summer Nights tonight. It’s a fun evening of fire-related activities for kids and families, but also has a serious side says Fire and Life Safety Officer Samantha Hoffmann…

Among the activities is an obstacle course…

Tonight’s event starts at 6 and goes until 8 at Batteaux Park (Batteaux and Ardagh). Admission is free.

Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the summer: