Hotels.com Wants You To Score This Super Bowl Sunday!

Looking to score during the Super Bowl, hotels.com is here to help! hotels.com Is out with a new super bowl ad, promoting Baby Making!

-Sorry- you lost me.

Hotels.com is encouraging getting it on in their new Super bowl 53 commercial by offering 53 hotel rooms after the game for fans looking for their own action.

Not only are they offering up a room, but they have also put together a baby-making play list… Play list includes: Barry White “Can’t Get enough of your love baby,” All-4-One “I can love you like that,” Color Me Badd “I want to sex you up,” and the horniest song around by Genuine “Pony.”