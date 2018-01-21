House Fire In Churchill Saturday Night

Thanks to a working smoke alarm there were no injuries following house fire in Churchill last night. Innisfil Deputy Fire Chief Tom Raeburn says crews responded to the home on Gimby Crescent around 6:30 last night to reports of heavy smoke. Over 30 members from 3 different stations had the fire out a few hours later. The lone occupant in the home was able to escape on their own. Investigators are on scene trying to determine a cause. Damage is estimated around $500 thousand.