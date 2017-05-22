House Fire in Tottenham Puts Two In Hospital

Firefighters from 3 different local houses were called to Tottenham on Saturday to fight a blaze that left 2 people in hospital. Crews from Alliston, Beeton and Tottenham responded to the call around 1:45 where a house had caught fire on Gunning Crescent. One resident was taken to hospital, along with one firefighter, who has since been treated and released. No word on a damage estimate or cause at this time.