Houston Man Catches a fish in his living room!

Making the best of the situation!

By Kool Mornings

Looks like one family had a few laughs in an otherwise horrific situation.  Just like thousands of families in parts of Texas that are dealing with epic water levels from Hurricane Harvey, this Huston man got a little more than water in his living room!

His daughter videoed the whole thing. She wrote “Why go out looking for food when the food comes to our living room.”

