Houston Man Catches a fish in his living room!
Making the best of the situation!
Looks like one family had a few laughs in an otherwise horrific situation. Just like thousands of families in parts of Texas that are dealing with epic water levels from Hurricane Harvey, this Huston man got a little more than water in his living room!
His daughter videoed the whole thing. She wrote “Why go out looking for food when the food comes to our living room.”
 
— Viviana Saldaña (@EsaVivvy) August 27, 2017
