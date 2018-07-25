How About A Four-Day Work Week?

A New Zealand company tried a four-day work week for two months…and may make it permanent.

All of Perpetual Guardians employees reported greater productivity during the experiment, as well as a greater work-life balance and lower stress levels. Many said they spent less time on social media and non-work activities.

They were still paid for a five-day week.

The owner now wondering why he’s been paying for the number of days worked instead of employee output.

banner image – John via Flickr