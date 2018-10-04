How Did Rami Become Freddie?

November 2nd can’t come soon enough!

Bohemian Rhapsody comes out in less than a month and I fully intend to have my seats pre-purchased so I can see it opening night. This movie looks fantastic!

Rami Malek plays the one and only Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic. While Canadian Marc Martel is responsible for most of Mercury’s vocals in the movie (the ones that weren’t pulled from master tapes), Malek had the other difficult job of embodying one of the most iconic singers of the modern era.

Queen recently shared this video which goes behind the scenes on how Rami Malek became Freddie Mercury. I can’t wait for this movie!

Title image from Queen/Facebook