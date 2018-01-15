How Far Is 10,000 Steps Exactly?

There are tons of fitness trackers on the market and some like Fitbit have a default goal of 10,000 steps a day.

But it’s not as overwhelming as it sounds. Fitbit says that 10,000 steps in basically 30 minutes of daily exercise.

The weekly recommended exercise for an adult is about 150 minutes-moderately.

So this seems doable.

According to research firm IDC, more than 100 million fitness devices that fit on your wrist like a watch will be sold across the globe by 2019.

How far are 10,000 steps? An average person has a stride length of approximately 2.1 to 2.5 feet. That means that it takes over 2,000 steps to walk 1.6km, and 10,000 steps would be just over 8km. For a long-legged person, 10,000 steps could be easier to achieve as it would be for someone shorter.