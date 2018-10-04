How is It That Debra Messing Doesn’t Seem To Look Her Age?

She just turned 50 and doesn’t look a day over 40- so what’s her secret? Debra says it was about 10 years ago that she cut out sugar, alcohol, fried foods coffee, dairy, gluten and grains…

Messing insists there are major benefits to cutting out certain food groups. “Pretty rapidly my body got used to it and I really, really started feeling much more energized. I think I actually look better as a result,” she said. “I feel better now than I did 10 years ago.”