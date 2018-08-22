How Long It Would Take You To Watch All 3,274 Hours Of New Content On Netflix

A new study out of England looked at whether it’d be possible to watch EVERYTHING that comes out on Netflix.

Last year, Netflix released 3,274 hours of new content. So if you watched for just over 13 hours a day, every day, you could bang all of that out in a year. That’s doable.

Researchers took into account, meal time, bathroom breaks and about 7 hours of sleep at night! It would take 236.5 days of watching for 13 hours 50 minutes 40 seconds per day…

This year they’re planning to spend about 33% more on originals than they did in 2017, so it might take you a little longer to watch everything.