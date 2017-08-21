How much sex people are having according to their age…

How many times have you heard your partner say “We don’t do it enough?” Well, according to science or a stupid study there is no ‘normal’ really, but it can be helpful to get a sense of the average…

Researchers from the Sex, Reproduction, and Gender Kinsey Institute has a look at the frequency at which people have sex in different age groups, to get a general average for each age… As you can image, younger people do it more… Duh!

People between 18 and 29 tend to have an average of 112 sex sessions per year, meaning twice a week. 30 to 39 year olds, meanwhile, have sex 86 times a year on average, which equates to 1.6 times a week. Those in the 40 to 49 category have sex 69 (nice) times a year. The researchers didn’t study anyone older than 49, Rude.

In our youth, we’re not held back from getting it on by family, household duties, and overwhelming work schedules, while as we age, these pile up.

Our declining physical health doesn’t help either. We’re more likely to develop chronic illnesses and conditions as we get older, which tend to put a dampener on our sex lives.

Previous research has found that couples who have frequent sex tend to be happier, but ‘frequent’ is as much as once a week. People who have sex four times a week haven’t been shown to be any happier than the once a week brigade.

This all according to a study!