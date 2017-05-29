How Much Sleep Do Women Need In Every Stage Of Life?

Here’s how much sleep we should be getting based on our age according to sleep expert Dr. Amy Reynolds!

Newborns under three months old need between 14 and 17 hours of sleep a day

By the time children are attending pre-school they need far fewer hours of rest time at 10-13 hours. So where do the figures grow from age five and up?

‘Teenagers and students in high school need 8-10 hours of sleep on average but as few as seven and as much as 11 hours could be appropriate too,’ Dr Reynolds said.

‘People studying at university or working, typically between the ages of 18 and 25, should be getting 7-9 hours of sleep a night.

Mothers!’- Women between the ages of 26-60 should be getting around 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Try to get everyone in the family into bed at a reasonable hour by brushing your teeth together and reading a bedtime story

REMEMBER!

Ultimately if you don’t get enough sleep you will have poorer health in the long term. Gaining weight, cardiovascular issues and even higher risks of contracting the common cold are all associated with lack of sleep.

OLDER WOMEN

‘Women over 60 can get 7-8 hours of rest a night

