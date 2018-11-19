Listen Live

How Much Will Canadian’s Spend This Christmas?

How much have you spent so far?

By Kool Mornings

A survey done by the Retail Council of Canada says most Canadian’s plan to spend around $675 on everything from gifts, to travel, food and entertainment! 

In Ontario we’ll be spending a little more, around $805!  That’s almost double what those in Quebec will spend.. 

It looks like Atlantic Canada will spend the most at $813- Probably due to high costs to get product there or perhaps they are spending a small fortune on warm stuff like electric blankets and hats.

