How Much Will Prince Harry’s Wedding Cost?

Yesterday the World got the happy news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting married sometime next Spring. Preparations are well underway for what is sure to be another epic Royal wedding!

So what would it cost to pull off a Royal wedding? According to a London-based luxury wedding planner, Aimee Dunne, the cost of this wedding will be at least $670,000 Canadian.

Aimee suggests that weddings can cost millions when security is put into the mix, which it most certainly will in this case. At Prince William and Kate’s wedding, there were about 5000 police and security with a price tag of over $4 million.

To put this into perspective, the guest list will be huge and it will cost a fortune to feed them all. Prince William and Catherine had about 600 at a luncheon reception followed by an intimate evening reception with 300 guests…

Add the dress, flowers, cars and more- you got yourself a very expensive day!