HOW PEOPLE WILL BE SPENDING NEW YEARS EVE IN SIMCOE COUNTY!

According to an AP Poll, about half of people plan to celebrate the New Year at home.

About 2 in 10 plan to go out to a friend or family member’s home, and 1 in 10 to a bar or restaurant.

About a quarter don’t plan to celebrate at all.

6 out of 10 people plan to watch the Times Square ball drop, nearly all of whom will watch on TV.

IN BARRIE:

Ring in the New Year at the Downtown Countdown… Here’s the timeline for the festivities!

Activities – 6:00pm to Midnight

Skating on the Circle at the Centre rink – bring your skates!

Horse-drawn wagon rides

Snow Valley’s mini tube slide

Roaming street performers

Family fun – Clarabella the Clown, face painting, Speaking of Wildlife, hockey shootout, and more

Bonfire warming zone

Food vendors

Two fireworks displays – one following the family celebration and the second at midnight to ring in 2017!

Entertainment Schedule (times are approximate)

Join us for an exciting evening of live entertainment presented in partnership with 107.5 Kool FM, featuring:

7:00pm – Splash ‘N Boots

7:50pm – Family Countdown & Fireworks

8:20pm – Cardinal Street

9:20pm – The Pick Brothers Band

10:30pm – Sloan

11:55pm – Greetings from Mayor Lehman

12:00am – Countdown to 2017 & Fireworks