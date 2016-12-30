HOW PEOPLE WILL BE SPENDING NEW YEARS EVE IN SIMCOE COUNTY!
According to an AP Poll, about half of people plan to celebrate the New Year at home.
About 2 in 10 plan to go out to a friend or family member’s home, and 1 in 10 to a bar or restaurant.
About a quarter don’t plan to celebrate at all.
6 out of 10 people plan to watch the Times Square ball drop, nearly all of whom will watch on TV.
IN BARRIE:
Ring in the New Year at the Downtown Countdown… Here’s the timeline for the festivities!
Activities – 6:00pm to Midnight
Skating on the Circle at the Centre rink – bring your skates!
Horse-drawn wagon rides
Snow Valley’s mini tube slide
Roaming street performers
Family fun – Clarabella the Clown, face painting, Speaking of Wildlife, hockey shootout, and more
Bonfire warming zone
Food vendors
Two fireworks displays – one following the family celebration and the second at midnight to ring in 2017!
Entertainment Schedule (times are approximate)
Join us for an exciting evening of live entertainment presented in partnership with 107.5 Kool FM, featuring:
7:00pm – Splash ‘N Boots
7:50pm – Family Countdown & Fireworks
8:20pm – Cardinal Street
9:20pm – The Pick Brothers Band
10:30pm – Sloan
11:55pm – Greetings from Mayor Lehman
12:00am – Countdown to 2017 & Fireworks