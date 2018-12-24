How To Achieve The Most Perfect Christmas!

A new survey figured out the “formula” for a perfect Christmas. According to the research, the most important aspects for an impeccable Christmas are getting all the family together, having a real tree and eating turkey.

Here’s the rundown according to a survey of 2000 peoples on how to make it the most perfect Christmas ever!

Waking up at 7:56 A.M.

Four inches of snow outside.

Having one real Christmas tree. (Pine Tree)

Getting seven presents. (some cash)

Watching five Christmas movies.

The most popular film to be watched on Christmas Day is Home Alone, closely followed by Miracle on 34th Street, showing how much we still appreciate the classics.

Having as many family members together as possible. And eating dinner at 2:33 P.M.

More