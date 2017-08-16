How to drink wine with Jennifer Lawrence!

Jennifer Lawrence is giving fans a chance to win a wine tasting date with her while donating to charity.

The Hunger Games star has teamed up with organizers at online fundraising platform Omaze in support of Represent.Us, which aims to combat corruption in politics. Lawrence, recently became a board member of the organization.

Lawrence’s Omaze campaign kicked off on her 27th birthday on Tuesday and offers anyone who donates a chance to hang out with the actress in California wine country.