How to Keep your Dogs Cool this Summer

Our pets mean the world to us, but they don’t always have the means to keep themselves cool when the summer heat is in full-effect!

Here are some tips and tricks to keeping your pets cool this summer

Freeze their toys in a large container and let them lick their toys out

Look at how happy this pup is! There’s some treats in there as well, and the best part about this trick is that it keeps them hydrated.

Peanut butter and Banana Pup-Sicles

Super simple, its just some ripe bananas, greek yogurt and peanut butter! Put them in popsicle forms or small containers, let them freeze and there you have it! Your doggo with be in treat heaven!

Try to stick with the 5 Second Dog Walking rule

This is a great tip if you’re just not sure if you should be walking your dogs in the heat. It’s something so simple and quick to do, that could help you pup toes in the long run! (pun- TOTALLY intended).

Soak a bandana in water, freeze it, then put it around your dogs neck

This is a great tip to making sure your dog doesn’t over heat! Dogs don’t sweat like we do, so they’re more susceptible to heat stroke! Bandana’s are cheap at any pet store, buy a couple and keep them in the freezer for emergencies.

If you have the space, get a doggy pool

All dogs LOVE swimming, its great exercise even if its just a small pool, and it keeps them cool with all their splashing around. It also helps water your grass and is a great source of entertainment for you!

Its also adorable.

If you’re spending a lot of time outside, make sure your dog has easy access to the shade

Dogs are part of the family, so you should treat them that way! There’s so many easy ways to keep your dogs cool this summer. They’ll love you for it, I promise.