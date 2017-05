How to make a real Krabby Patty in real life!

My kids were watch Sponge Bob and ask me to make them Krabby Patty’s for dinner!

I’ve got to say… they don’t sound very good, however; if you ever wanted to know how to make one- here you go!

What you’ll need for 8 burgers

• 1 1/2 pounds of peeled, deveined shrimp

• 1 egg

• 10-12 regular-sized or smaller hamburger buns

• Lemon zest to taste

• Old Bay seasoning

• 1 Tbsp of our favorite hot sauce (I use Crystal)

• 1 tsp celery seed

• 1 tsp garlic powder

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp black pepper

• 1 tsp cayenne pepper

• Vegetable oil and/or butter for frying

Toppings

• Butter lettuce

• Thinly sliced tomato

• Pickled onions (from this lovely Instructable)

• Tartar sauce

• Cocktail sauce