How to make your phone less addictive!

A guy named Tristan Harris used to be a designer for Google. Now he does a lot of talks about how addictive our phones are.

The people who design them WANT them to be addictive, so we’ll use them more. He writes about it a lot on his website. And he says there’s one really easy way to make your phone less addictive.

Just change your settings so everything’s black and white. He says you’ll end up using it a lot less if you change your screen to “grayscale.” Obviously it’s not as pretty to look at, but that’s the point. Subconsciously, you won’t care as much, and you’ll be less likely to check it all the time.

Pretty much any smartphone can do it. Just google the type of phone you have. You usually have to go into the “Accessibility” menu in your settings.

