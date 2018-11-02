How To Recycle Your Pumpkin

So, what do you do with your Jack-o-Lantern now that Halloween is done? The National Wildlife Federation has a few ideas…

COMPOST YOUR PUMPKINS

I think many of us already do this… We leave it on top of the green bin on our next collection day after Halloween.

Fun Fact: pumpkins are 90% water and will breakdown quickly

MAKE A SNACK-O-LANTERN

It’s like a bird feeder, just using your old pumpkin… Its pretty easy to make… just fill it with animal seeds and watch the wildlife in your backyard feast. If you haven’t already tossed the seeds- LEAVE SEEDS OUT…Large birds and small animals will eat the seeds, so if you didn’t take out the seeds, now if your chance to place in a flat tray and let nature enjoy!

CUT IT INTO PIECES FOR ANIMALS

Many backyard animals will eat pumpkin flesh… and is you have a porcupine, you don’t even need to cut it up!

PLANT THE SEEDS

The squash bee is one of many insects to pollinate pumpkin flowers. If you have room in your yard, you can save seeds for a harvest of pumpkins next year.