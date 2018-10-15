How to Retire Richer

Did you know that 50% of the return on your traditional bank investment, like a mutual fund, is eaten up by fees?

Did you know that Canadians pay the highest investment fees in the world?

I didn’t either. But then I saw this tweet:

As soon as I saw the tweet, I went to Amazon.ca and bought the book. It’s just what I had been looking for- a Candian book on investing (and it has the word “Simple” in the title!). I learned a lot from this book. The biggest thing?

And, it’s easier thank you think. (Audio interview below!)

Author Larry Bates is a former senior banker and investment industry insider. For much of his career, he worked with RBC Capital Markets, in both Toronto and London. His book, Beat The Bank – The Canadian Guide to Simply Successful Investing, is a MUST READ.

Larry Bates says, “Most investment advisors are good people, but they sell bad products. There is a better way.”

How hard is it to learn what you need to do?

I had the chance to speak with Larry and we talked about fees and low-cost options, DIY vs. Assemble It Yourself (AIY) investing, RESPs and RRSPs, and who benefits from hourly TSX reports etc.

Check out the interview below then head to Larry’s website ( LarryBates.ca ) for more. Buy the book on Amazon.ca or your local bookstore.

Title image courtesy Larry Bates via Evan Mitsui/CBC