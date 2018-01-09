How To Save Your Skin This Winter!
Is your skin super dry and itchy?
Winter is hard on your skin. Without the moisture in the air, your skin can become irritated, dehydrated and itchy…
dermatologist Dr Debra Wattenberg shared five rules that can ease the effects.
FIVE RULES TO SAVE YOUR SKIN THIS WINTER
Avoid really hot showers- and only one shower per day
Moisturize after your shower when your skin is still damp (they have creams specifically for damp skin)
Treat dry patches with hydrocortisone ointments
Drink lots of water and yes, less alcohol
Apply sunscreen to your face and lips. There are still UV rays sneaking through the clouds in the winter