How To Save Your Skin This Winter!

Winter is hard on your skin. Without the moisture in the air, your skin can become irritated, dehydrated and itchy…

dermatologist Dr Debra Wattenberg shared five rules that can ease the effects.

FIVE RULES TO SAVE YOUR SKIN THIS WINTER

Avoid really hot showers- and only one shower per day

Moisturize after your shower when your skin is still damp (they have creams specifically for damp skin)

Treat dry patches with hydrocortisone ointments

Drink lots of water and yes, less alcohol

Apply sunscreen to your face and lips. There are still UV rays sneaking through the clouds in the winter

Source courtesy of Today.com