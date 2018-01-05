HP Notebook Batteries Recalled

HP Canada is recalling some of the lithium-ion batteries used in its notebook computers and mobile workstations because they can overheat and cause a fire hazard. There have been no reports of incidents in Canada; eight reports of overheated batteries in the U.S.

The following products are affected by this recall:

Product Name:

HP11

HP ENVY m6

HP Pavilion x360

HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4 et Studio G3)

HP x360 310 G2

HP ProBook 64x (G2 et G3)

HP ProBook 65x (G2 et G3)

HP ZBook Studio G4

plus any of the following battery bar codes in the above products beginning with:

6GAVV

6EZPC

6FDWN

6EZZE

6EZZF

6EVXH

6ETGL

6FSRV

6FWBF

6FWBH

The product name can be found by utilizing the keyboard shortcut ‘fn+Esc’ or on the barcode label on the bottom of the notebook PC. To identify if the battery is affected by this recall, customers can use the battery validation utility located on the program website.