Huge Concrete Water Pipes Next Wave In Affordable Housing?
Can be installed in small spaces between existing buildings, under flyovers and on rooftops
Never mind turning used storage containers into houses. An architectural firm in Honk Kong thinks huge concrete water pipes are the way to go; says they as stacklable in many configurations to fit into whatever space is available. These homes are five metres long, two metres wide with about 11 square metres of floor space. They feature a foldout bed, fridge, microwave and a bathroom. Access is controlled by a smartphone.
Click here for more on this story.