Listen Live

Hulu Cancels Line Of Wines Inspired By ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

What A Terrible Idea

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

As far as current television programming goes, there’s not much out there that offers the level of hopelessness provided by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The show, based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, depicts a brutal dystopian reality where most women are systematized as property, robbed of their identities, and repeatedly raped for the purpose of reproduction.

In short, it’s the bleakest shit out there.

For some reason, winemaker Lot18 and Hulu thought it would be a good idea to release a line of wines inspired by the show’s characters. The wines were cancelled less than 24 hours after they were announced, amid a flurry of backlash.

 

So, there will be no Offred Pinot Noir for you. The red was “inspired” by Elizabeth Moss’ character, which was to be marketed as “seductive and appealing” and “useless to resist.” No Ofglen vino, either. The wine was based on Alexis Bledel’s character who, without spoiling anything, was subjected to some horrible oppression and procedures in the show’s two seasons.

There you have it… marketing a line of wines based on a show where women are effectively enslaved and stripped of their rights isn’t going to fly in today’s climate.

Related posts

Hundreds Gather To Wish Brantford Teen Happy ‘Unbirthday’ Party

Oprah Gave Jennifer Lawrence The Best Advice

WATCH: Walk Off The Earth Use World’s First GuitHarpUlele, Which They Designed

Top 100 Songs Of The Century

Here’s Joey Chestnut Eating A World-Record 74 Hot Dogs In 10 Minutes

WATCH: Backstreet Boys Perform “I Want It That Way” with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots

Kid’s Can’t Tell Time Anymore, Wait…What?

The Spice Girls ARE COMING BACK!

[WATCH] Late Night Talk Shows Take On Trump